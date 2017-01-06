No one found after crews called for possible ice rescue

Rescue crews were called to Grand River Park Friday night in Jenison.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - Ottawa County rescue crews were called to Grand River Park Friday evening for reports that a person fell through the ice.

The call went out around 6:30 p.m. and crews searched the area for over an hour. A dive team was even brought in and a sonar camera was used to search under the ice, but a person was not found.

Crews wrapped up the search around 8 p.m. A deputy on scene said there were no reports of any missing people and no empty cars in the area, so they believed no one was at risk.

Deputies say it's clear someone fell through the ice, but the water was only waist deep, so the person was likely able to escape

The park is located at 9473 28th Avenue in Jenison.

Authorities want to remind people that a lot of the water West Michigan is not 100 percent frozen over, despite the single digit temperatures this week. They say everyone who goes out on ice needs to be extremely cautious of their surroundings

