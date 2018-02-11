No, there is not a tank in Ottawa County

This tank is not real. (Photo: Jake Fox/Facebook)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Facebook post showing a tank with Ottawa County Sheriff's Office markings has created quite a splash on social media. It was shared 700 times in three hours on Sunday afternoon.

The picture claims that the tank was driving down Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township, but Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Cpt. Mark Bennett said, "That is an obvious prank."

"We do not have a tank, and have never had a tank," said Bennett.

