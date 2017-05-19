North Park bridge renamed, dedicated to veterans

(Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS/WALKER - A project that's been 11 years in the making, finally came to fruition on Friday, May 19, 2017.

The American Legion Memorial Association pitched the idea years ago to dedicate the North Park bridge to veterans and rename it the "Veterans Memorial Bridge."

The legion hosted a celebration in honor of the project's completion. The bridge connects Walker and Grand Rapids, and both cities mayor's were present for the event.

Kenowa Hills High School band and honor guard also performed several numbers throughout the celebration.

