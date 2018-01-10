Northern Michigan wine tasting lounge to open in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A taste of Traverse City is coming to West Michigan.

In just a few weeks, a tasting lounge and kitchen will open in Grand Rapids. It will feature wines and spirits from Northern Michigan.

Every year, people come from around the country to tour the wineries in what is now called the Traverse Wine Coast.

Robert Brengman owns Brengman Winery and Crain Hill Vineyards on the Leelanau Peninsula. “It's a special place because it's surrounded by water that can control the winter and in the summer, extend our season."

Brengman wants to bring a piece of that success to West Michigan. "We like the vibe of Grand Rapids-- we want to be a part of this," Bergman says. "Every time we come here we see this great growth."

The tasting lounge will be located on the corner of Pearl St. and Ottawa Ave. Small plates will also be offered from the kitchen.

Brengman hopes that it will lure people from Chicago and those from West Michigan who don't want to make the full trip up north.

