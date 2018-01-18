NORTON SHORES, MICH. - Last year Boy Scout Mason Schlafer was the number one popcorn salesman in the Midwest, but that wasn't enough for the 11 year old from Norton Shores.

This year Mason wanted to be the number one popcorn salesman in the nation. And with the help of his father he did it.

No other Boy Scout came even close to his totals. Boy Scouts sell popcorn for the same reason Girl Scouts sell cookies. To pay for their equipment and programs. Mason's hard work will buy a lot of tents and camping trips for his troop.

“We sold $57,250 this year,” he explains.

“This year he was hungry and I mean hungry,” adds his father, Matt Schlafer. “We probably went out 3 hours on school nights and probably 8 to 9 hours on a weekend.”

Money from Mason’s popcorn sales will help support his scout troop. And next month, just in time for his birthday, he gets an all expenses paid trip to Orlando, Fla. and Disney World.



