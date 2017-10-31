Novi CPA wants to make clear he's not 'that' George Papadopoulos

George Papadopoulos and John Kelly are not that George Papadopoulos and John Kelly. (Photo: Screenshot via Twitter)

NOVI, MICH. - The Twitter account for a Novi financial planner went viral after a former campaign foreign-policy adviser to President Donald Trump, who has the same name, reportedly admitted lying to the FBI.

"For the nth time, I am NOT Trump's foreign policy adviser! I have NO association with the Trump camp! NONE!" the verified account for George Papadopoulos, financial planner and CPA, tweeted. By Monday afternoon, the post had nearly 3,000 retweets.

►Related: Former Trump aide pleads guilty in Mueller probe

CPA Papadopoulos's tweet comes after former Trump foreign policy adviser Papadopoulous pleaded guilty on Monday to making false statements and "material omissions" to the FBI about the links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, USA Today reports.

The CPA received some sympathy from Washington Post columnist John Kelly, who shares a name with the White House Chief of Staff. "I feel your pain, George," tweeted WashPo's Kelly in reply.

CPA Papadopoulos appeared to have some fun with the coincidence as he was tagged in a steady stream of Tweets.

"Need to change your name to Not That George Papadopoulos," tweeted @astrosgirlkel.

I am NOT that guy! Visiting my mother in Greece now and can assure u I am getting so fat eating the dishes she makes me...so no wiggling :) https://t.co/kHn5sQQ8jE — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

I never thought I will go viral THIS way, sad :) — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

And people continue to tweet at him:

Need to change your name to Not That George Papadopoulos — Kelly (@astrosgirlkel) October 30, 2017

This made me laugh so hard today. Kudos for your wonderful humor. You are going to have more followers that all other financial planners. — SJTax (@SJTax) October 30, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017, Detroit Free Press