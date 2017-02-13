Off duty police dog missing in Mecosta County

K9 officer Deebo from the Saginaw Police Department (Photo: Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association via WJRT ABC 12)

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A K9 unit from the Saginaw Police Department is missing after leaving a home on the north end of Chippewa Lake in Mecosta County.

Investigators with the Mecosta County Sheriff's Department say "Deebo" disappeared around 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 and was seen in the same area around midnight, but has not yet been recovered.

He is an all black German Shepherd with a black collar that his his name on it. If you see Deebo, you're asked not to approach the dog. Instead, call dispatchers at 231-796-4811.

Saginaw Police Dog, "Deebo" (Photo: Saginaw Police Dept. and Mecosta County Sheriff's Dept.)

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

