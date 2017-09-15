One person dead in reported hit and run crash

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - According to Kent County Dispatch, there are reports on the scene that the accident was a hit and run, which left one person dead.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 15 Mile and Ritchie Ave. in Cedar Springs around 8:30 p.m.

There were two children involved, and their conditions are not known at this time. Dispatch did confirm that this crash was fatal but did not give any information about the victim.

Police are still on the scene.

This is a developing story.

