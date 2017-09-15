One person dead two children hurt in hit and run crash

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - One person is dead and two child are hurt after a hit and run.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 15 Mile and Ritchie Ave. in Cedar Springs around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

There were two children involved, and they were taken to the hospital and are listed in critical condition. According to police on the scene both children are under the age of six.

Dispatch did confirm that this crash was fatal but did not give any information about the victim.

According to the sheriff's office, a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit the victims who were traveling westbound and had the right of way. The suspect ran away and he is still be sought by authorities. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV