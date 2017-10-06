One person injured in shooting in South Haven

(Photo: Thinkstock)

SOUTH HAVEN, MICH. - A woman called South Haven Police saying she had been shot on Friday, Oct. 6. Officers arrived on the scene and gave the woman medical aid until emergency responders arrived.

Police also discovered three children living at the residence. None of the children were injured, and they were turned over to family members later in the morning.

The victim was conscious after the shooting, and she identified the suspect who is 50-year-old Covert resident.

The suspect is at Van Buren County Jail and is pending an arraignment on the charge of assault with intent to murder.

Police believe the incident was a domestic dispute, and it is anticipated that the victim will survive.

