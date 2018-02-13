One year later: Grand Rapids grandfather of slain Delphi teen speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police hope the one year anniversary of the murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana will lead to new tips that can help them catch the killer.

14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams vanished last year while hiking near their hometown of Delphi. Their bodies were found the next day. State Police and the FBI have increased staffing to field an anticipated increase in tips about the murders.

Grand Rapids resident, Clifton Williams is Abby Williams' grandfather. He tells WZZM 13 losing his granddaughter is a wound that will never heal.

"I always talk about her as being my granddaughter and kind of my best friend," he said as he began to cry. "We done everything together."

Williams was with Abby the day before she disappeared.

"She had called me early in the week and said 'Grandpa I'm all set for girls softball and I need you to come down and help me pick up the stuff I need'."

Williams went down and did just that. They spent the weekend buying new gear and playing catch around town.

He still remembers his last words to Abby.

"I said I love you and I will see you soon."

While Williams knows he can't get her back, all he can do is continue to get the word out on the suspect. In hopes of this never happening again.

"My fear of the whole thing is that this man is going to do this to another family like they did ours and I wouldn't want that to happen. So if they have information if they knew him, see him, get ahold of someone the tip lines are out there," he said.

Williams headed down to Delphi Tuesday morning to attend a candlelight vigil for Abby and Libby. A softball park fund was created as well in honor of the two.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV