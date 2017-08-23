Oprah interviews Amash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One of Oprah Winfrey’s first assignments as a special contributor to the news magazine 60 Minutes may have brought her to Grand Rapids.

The 60 Minutes web site says Oprah will make her initial appearance on the program in the fall.

Wednesday afternoon she and a small entourage were at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids to interview west Michigan Republican congressman Justin Amash.

No one would say when or if any of the Amash interview might appear in a future broadcast, but whatever the reason, people at the museum were excited to see Oprah.

“I went outside to get a selfie with Oprah and she turned around graciously and took one,” says museum visitor Dorian Thompson. “Oprah is very friendly. We are talking about the same woman who gave out free cars on her show.”

We didn’t find out where Oprah and her crew went after the museum or how long she stayed in West Michigan.

