Ottawa County not expected to drop below flood stage until Saturday

ROBINSON TWP, MICH. - A lot of people in Ottawa County continue to deal with flooding and it'll be days until they see some relief.

Residents in Robinson Township along the Grand River have seen street flooding since last week. Neighbors tells WZZM 13 some areas along the Grand River by their homes are roughly three feet deep.

On Monday afternoon the Ottawa County Department of Public Health issued a no body contact advisory for the Grand River. Officials warned residents that flood waters can contaminate your food and water.

It can also lead to other dangers as well like mold growth and fire hazards.

"It's just keeping yourself safe and that's what we're here to provide, is some knowledge, and expertise, and certain precautions you can take in terms of lessening the risk to yourself and your family for illness or some sort of physical injury," Matt Allen an Environmental Health Supervisor for Ottawa County, said.

The no body contact advisory is issued until further notice. Officials say the river in the Robinson Township area is projected to crest at 7 p.m. on Monday.

They don't expect the water to fall below flood stage until Saturday morning.

