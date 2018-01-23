Ottawa County seeks public input on land purchase

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - Ottawa County Parks is hoping to hear from you as they work to purchase 353 acres of land on North Shore Drive.

Ottawa County Park Officials are hoping to get your thoughts on the Ottawa Sand Acquisition Project. The site is located on North Shore Drive near Lake Michigan and has a man-made lake on it. The property also includes 219 acres of sand dunes on the Grand River in Ferrysburg and Grand Haven.

The Parks Commission has been interested in the property for some time and say it unexpectedly became available. They already have $4 million in a grant to help pay for the property and are working on a second grant proposal for the rest.

Park officials say it's a property that can bring great things to the lakeshore community.

"We've been the fastest growing county in the state for the past 5 or 10 years, always among the fastest growing, but now the fastest growing," John Scholtz the Director of Parks & Recreation, said.

"Our population has grown fast. Everyone knows we have a lot of tourist that come here so we have a lot of demand for fun recreational places for people to go and this could serve both the residents and visitors very well."

There will be three public input meetings:

Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7 pm

Ferrysburg City Hall: 17290 Roosevelt Road Ferrysburg, MI 49409

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 4 pm

Conference Room F, Ottawa County Fillmore Street Complex: 12220 Fillmore Street, West Olive, MI 49460

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 4 pm

Conference Room F, Ottawa County Fillmore Street Complex: 12220 Fillmore Street, West Olive, MI 49460

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV