900-mile snowmobile ride for Wertz Warriors begins this weekend

On Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, the Wertz Warriors begin their 7-day, 900 mile snowmobile endurance ride from Clinton Township to Petoskey, raising money for Special Olympics Michigan athletes along the way. This year marks the 37th annual ride.

MICHIGAN - Bundle up and hop on!

This weekend, the Wertz Warriors begin their annual seven-day, 900 mile snowmobile endurance ride from Clinton Township to Petoskey, raising money for Special Olympics Michigan athletes along the way.

This year marks the 37th Wertz Warriors ride. It begins Sunday, Jan. 28.

According to a press release, former Detroit Tiger and Michigan Hall of Fame member Vic Wertz formed Wertz Warriors back in 1981 with a dream of completely underwriting the Special Olympics Michigan State Winter Games. The idea was to create an endurance snowmobile ride throughout northern Michigan that would help raise funds and awareness for those with intellectual disabilities.

Since the first ride in 1982, Wertz Warriors has raised over $9.7 million for Special Olympics Michigan athletes.

The Wertz Warriors will arrive at the 2018 Special Olympics Michigan State Winter Games at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Acme on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Wertz Warriors members will give SOMI athletes snowmobile rides from 3:30 to 5 p.m., hold an autograph session from 6 to 7 p.m. and present a check to SOMI during the Opening Ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about Wertz Warriors and how to join the ride, click here!

