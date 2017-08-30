American Red Cross of West Michigan helping with Harvey relief

Stock Photo (Photo: WZZM)

WEST MICHIGAN - WZZM 13 is encouraging everyone to pitch in on the recovery efforts for victims of Harvey. One easy way to do so, is to donate to the American Red Cross.

All day Wednesday, we are encouraging viewers to head to our website, and make a donation.

Mike Mitchell, executive director of American Red Cross West Michigan, joined the WZZM 13 Morning News to talk about the effort to send help.

If you'd like to donate, click here.

