CJ, the WZZM 13 Paws With A Cause puppy. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One member of our WZZM family had a pretty special birthday Saturday.

CJ the WZZM 13 puppy turned 1 year old! CJ, along with some of her gal pals form Paws With A Cause, went out for a day of fun.

And of course, that big birthday means it's getting closer to the day we have to say good bye.

WZZM 13 Health Reporter Valerie Lego has been raising her PAWS With A Cause puppy CJ since she was 10 weeks old.

If you’re interested in being a PAWS puppy raiser you can attend their next orientation:

6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6

PAWS Canine Development Center

4646 South Division, Wayland, Mich., 49348

RSVP

Julie Thorington

jthorington@pawswithacause.org

800-253-7297

