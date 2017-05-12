CJ's first day at prison

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It was just over a week ago that we said good bye to a member of our WZZM family. CJ our Paws With A Cause Puppy that Health Reporter Valerie Lego raised.

CJ arrived at her new home, at a Michigan Correctional Facility, where she will continue her training for the next four months.

It's an exciting day for CJ. All decked out in her prison orange. She's about to meet the inmate who'll be training her for the next four months. "The guys are always really excited to see what they've got to work with this time." Mike Hanna is the head trainer for Paws With a Cause, "Somebody was doing some work. She's a thinker. She's starting to look at me a little bit what are you doing? She shows that she has some skill sets. That she has the ability to maintain self-control, social control is a big issue for us. She responded to leash cues. When she saw another dog she would stop. She wouldn't continue to pull. She would back up and even sit down." Which Mike says means she's ready. "The next step is to see how she takes to a little more demanding work, a little more precision in her work, and how she matures out she's an adolescent now."

CJ went in with a class of 12 other dogs who will train until about September before returning to Paws With A Cause to complete her training.

We will continue to bring you updates on her progress.

