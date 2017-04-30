WZZM 13 Puppy CJ leaves for her Paws WIth A Cause journey

GRAND RAPIDS,MICH. - It's time to say goodbye to a familiar face that's been part of the WZZM 13 family for the past year.

Health Reporter Valerie Lego has been raising a Paws with a Cause puppy named CJ and today it's time to let her go so she can move on to the next part of her journey to help give someone their independence.

