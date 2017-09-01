Donate to the victims of Hurricane Harvey

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - WZZM 13 has a truck ready to join a supply convoy to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and we need your help to fill it.

They have a strong need for some very specific items, and that's what we're going to deliver.

On Friday, September 15th, WZZM 13 will be collecting the following items at our station:

Multiple sizes of diapers, including pull-ups

Baby wipes

Baby formula (powder only)

Baby clothing detergent (powder only)

Baby lotion

Baby powder

Baby bottles

Diaper-rash ointment

Cotton Swabs

First aid kits

Gentle baby soap

Non-perishable baby food

Non-perishable canned goods

Sponges

Paper Towels

Toilet Bowl Brushes

Toilet Bowl Plungers

Brooms

Mops

Dish Towels

Garbage Bags

To find out how to get to the station:

Our parent company, TEGNA, has a national supply convoy for the victims and communities of Hurricane Harvey. Our truck is a part of that. We'll deliver all the goods to The Salvation Army in East Texas. Unigroup (owner of United Van Lines and Mayflower Van Lines) will serve as the transportation partner getting the donations where they need to go!

Spread the word! We look forward to seeing you on the 15th!

© 2017 WZZM-TV