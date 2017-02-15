Gift to help Grand Rapids Police comfort children

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - People living at River House Condominiums are helping the Grand Rapids Police Department to comfort frightened children.

The residents made 60 blankets that they donated to the department.

The blankets called "cop cuddlers' were presented to the department Tuesday, Feb. 14. Officers will give them to young children who are displaced, frightened or involved in legal disputes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)