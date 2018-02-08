Grand Rapids police sergeant caught shoveling 95 year old's driveway

Sgt. Jim Wojczynski was "busted by a teammate this morning on Aberdeen Street NE showing his kind heart and strong back." He saw an elderly woman shoveling her driveway and wanted to help on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (Photo: Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's no secret that it's hard to be a police officer in today's society. Often times we see more bad than good, but that wasn't the case today (and many days) in Grand Rapids.

Sgt. Jim Wojczynski was "busted by a teammate this morning on Aberdeen Street NE showing his kind heart and strong back." He saw an elderly woman shoveling her driveway and wanted to help.

The Grand Rapids Police Department posted a photo on their Facebook page and wrote, in part, "Thank you to all those silent Samaritans in Grand Rapids who go out of [their] way for others today and everyday... especially our older generation during these cold winter months."

Thank you, Sgt. Wojczynski for leading by example and giving us this good news to share with the community.

