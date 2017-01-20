25-year-old widow speaks to students about the consequences of distracted driving

Tiffany Skinner speaks to students at MCC High School. (Photo: Mason County Press)

SCOTTVILLE, MICH. - In an instant, Tiffany Skinner’s life changed on Sept. 4, 2016.

While driving in northern Manistee County, the van Tiffany was driving was t-boned by a 21-year-old driver who was looking at his phone.

The man, Ryan James Coughlin of Hastings, was driving an F-350 pickup truck with two other passengers. He was checking the GPS on his phone and went through a stop sign, killing Wesley Skinner of Scottville.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Tiffany spoke at Mason County Central High School, the place where she and Wesley became high school sweethearts 10 years earlier, and told her story.

She was there at the invitation of Erin Doan, owner of Erin Doan Insurance Agency of Scottville, who was talking to the students about vehicle insurance.

Tiffany told the students about the events of Sept. 4, and her life since.

She talked about how she and Wesley were going to get married the following month and how every day of her life is spent trying to explain to her 2-year-old and 4-year-old why their daddy won’t be coming home.

She also talked about how Coughlin is now sitting in a jail cell in the Manistee County Jail where he was sentenced on Jan. 4 to 90 days incarceration.

