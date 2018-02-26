Nearly 200 people participated in Grand Rapids Polar Plunge

(Photo: Grand Rapids Polar Plunge/Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Close to 200 costumed jumpers participated in the Grand Rapids Polar Plunge this year.

The event took place outside Van Andel Arena on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 24. The Polar Plunges raise money for Special Olympics Michigan.

The final totals are still being calculated, but FirstGiving says at least $65,000 was raised.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV