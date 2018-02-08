How you can fight poverty in West Michigan

Text "HELP211" to 41444 to donate to the United Way.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Heart of West Michigan United Way has one number to call to fight poverty.

United Way's 2-1-1 connects over 2,900 services in Kent County to help those most in need. They are available 24/7 to answer questions, help connect people to services they need, and accept donations.

You can reach 2-1-1 by dialing 211 from any landline in Kent County or calling 1-800-887-1107. You can find more information on the Heart of West Michigan United Way 2-1-1 website, http://www.hwmuw.org/211.

If you're looking to simply donate, the easiest way is to text "HELP211" to 41444. There is no space between "HELP" and "211."

WZZM 13 will be broadcasting live from The Heart of West Michigan United Way on Thursday, Feb. 8, during our evening news. We encourage you to tune in for more information on how you can get the help you need or provide that help to others.

