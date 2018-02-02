Share This Story

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Introduction

When you think of a homeless person, you probably think of an older man, dirty on the street. Maybe he's got a problem with alcohol, drugs, mental illness, or all three.

But in West Michigan, 80% of families in shelters are working men and women who still can't afford housing. And their children. Kids whose only meals are at school.

The familes stay with friends and family as long as they can. Maybe jump from church to church with programs to give them a place to stay for a short period of time. Others live out of their vehicles. Whatever they have to do to keep a roof over their heads.

These families aren't out there begging for help with cup in hand. They're working hard to make it. They don't need your coins, they need change. And we at WZZM 13 hope by bringing this issue to the forefront, examining the causes, and showing some of the solutions, we as a community can come together and make that change happen.

And help these people with no place to call home.

(Photo: WZZM)

We're exploring many pieces of this emotional issue over the course of the week.

