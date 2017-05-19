Relay For Life events throughout West Michigan

Relay for Life

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It is Relay For Life season and thousands of people are working to find a cure for cancer this weekend!

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries. Volunteers give of their time and effort because they believe it's time to take action against cancer.

Wyoming begins its Relay for Life at the Metro Health Village on Byron Center Avenue at noon, Friday, May 19. WZZM 13's Val Lego will be there.

North Rockford Middle School on Division Street will also host Relay for Life today with our Juliet Dragos visiting.

Meredith TerHaar will be at East Grand Rapids High School's track on Lake Drive where their Relay is happening from 4 to 10 p.m.

For more information about upcoming events, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV