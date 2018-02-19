Discuss social media and body image at 'Seeing You' event

(Photo: Thinkstock)

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - "Seeing You" is a powerful event for those who are interested in learning and discussing the effects of social media and television on body image perceptions.

The conference is being put on by WZZM 13 and WCSG to begin the conversation and offer help to parents, friends and anyone dealing with body image issues -- or knows someone who is.

Seeing You will on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville where an expert panel will continue the conversation with attendees.

Tickets are $23 for general admission and $35 for VIP. For group prices, visit the event page.

