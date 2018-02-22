One for you and one for me! Meijer is changing fashion buying

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Shopping, contrary to what you might think, is not every woman's favorite thing. Finding fun trendy styles in every size can be tough.

But about a year ago, retailer Meijer, accepted the challenge. "The feedback we were hearing is that people who are plus size wanted to be able to shop, wanted more variety, wanted more assortment," Jennifer Rook said. Rook is part of the team heading up Meijer's new One Style for Every Body campaign.

“Instead of trying to keep things separate, why don't we just combine them together because it's just more convenient," she continued. "When we launched it it was so well received."

Even catching the eye of influential fashionistas, "We've had a number of fashion bloggers who are like this is amazing," she said. "It started out kind of like an experiment."

Meijer also says they are focusing on quality in their clothes. They want to make sure that no matter what size you are you getting the same quality clothing.

WZZM has partnered with Grand Rapids Christian Radio station WCSG as part of the Seeing You project. There will be a body image panel discussion this Thursday at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville, featuring Women’s health writer and body image expert, Leslie Goldman.

Anyone in attendance is invited to ask questions of the panel.

Seeing You will help being a crucial conversation about the significant issues surrounding body image with our children, family and friends. For more information on how to get tickets, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV