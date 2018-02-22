Seeing You: Advice for your younger self

All this week, WZZM 13 is presenting a series of reports called Seeing You. The stories focus on body issues women and young girls face every day.

Women have years of experience dealing with their own perceptions of their bodies and what others say, too. We asked several people to share their advice for their younger selves about dealing with body issues.

If you have questions about how to talk with your child about body image, you can learn more from the Michigan Eating Disorders Alliance at www.mieda.org or email ghall@mieda.org.

Some other helpful links:

About Face: Dedicated to helping youth resist the harmful effects of the media. The site maintains a "gallery of offenders and winners" which highlights negative and positive ads, and encourages boycotting offending business.

Operation Beautiful: The mission of Operation Beautiful is to post anonymous notes in public places for others to find. Life Operation Beautiful on Facebook to get a daily message of positivity.

Proud2beme: An offshoot of NEDA, intended for teens and tweens. Information about health, beauty and fashion with an emphasis on media literacy and truth in advertising. Their anti-bullying campaign is called "Stamp Out Body Snarking."

