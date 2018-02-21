'Seeing You' body image event in Hudsonville

Body Image

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - WZZM 13 and 91.3 WCSG have teamed up for an important event on body image. "Seeing You" is an opportunity to learn and talk about how body image is impacting people of all ages.

Women's health writer and body image expert, Leslie Goldman will be the featured keynote speaker. Leslie is a frequent contributor of feature stories and essays in Parents, Women's Health, Woman's Day and more.

"Seeing You" will also include a panel discussion and Q&A with local mental healthcare providers, educators, and health and fitness experts.

The event takes place on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville. Ticket Prices are $23 for General Admission, $35 for VIP and $17 per ticket for groups of 10 or more.

For more information, please visit https://seeing-you.squarespace.com/.

