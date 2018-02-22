Seeing You: No makeup, no problem

Makeup products. (Photo: Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As we continued our body image project this week, I (Kamady Rudd) wondered what it would be like to not wear makeup while on camera for the week.

I expected I'd get some feedback asking if I was getting enough sleep or if I was sick. I also assumed I would be embarrassed while on camera. Neither happened.

As soon as I was sent on breaking news, or went to my scheduled LaughFest story I forgot about my bare face and just focused on what I always focus on -- doing my job.

I am pleased with the result that I didn't ever feel like anyone treated me different on my story or in the newsroom. I have been pleasantly surprised by the outcome, especially since the idea came to me following an article I read that featured a study saying "Makeup Makes Women Appear More Competent."

I don't feel more or less competent wearing makeup. As much as I love not worrying about makeup, I also love wearing it sometimes. Thankfully, my West Michigan family seems to accept me either way.

