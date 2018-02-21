WZZM
Seeing You: What to say (and not say) to a woman

Seeing You: What to say and not to say to a woman

Dan Harland, WZZM 7:56 AM. EST February 21, 2018

"Do I look fat in these jeans?" It's a question that has landed many men in the doghouse.

Wednesday on the Morning News, Dan Harland, Lauren Stanton and Valerie Lego presented a "Guy'd Book," of how men can respond to that question, and what they should and should not be saying to the women in their lives.

They discuss why men should avoid asking women if they've lost weight, and talk about recent article by AskMen.com that lists ten compliments women can't resist. See the full conversation in the video above.

It's all part of WZZM 13's week-long body image campaign, "Seeing You."

