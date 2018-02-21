Seeing You: What to say (and not say) to a woman

Young couple quarreling because of disagreements, stock image.

"Do I look fat in these jeans?" It's a question that has landed many men in the doghouse.

Wednesday on the Morning News, Dan Harland, Lauren Stanton and Valerie Lego presented a "Guy'd Book," of how men can respond to that question, and what they should and should not be saying to the women in their lives.

They discuss why men should avoid asking women if they've lost weight, and talk about recent article by AskMen.com that lists ten compliments women can't resist. See the full conversation in the video above.

It's all part of WZZM 13's week-long body image campaign, "Seeing You."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV