Daughters. Sisters. Mothers. Women and girls are consistently bombarded with messages of what is "perfect" and how they don't match up. This culture influences our perceptions of ourselves, which can leave many with a negative body image.

In the Dove Global Beauty and Confidence Report, only 24% of women in America said they felt body confident.

WZZM 13 has partnered with WCSG and their Seeing You event to begin an important conversation about these issues with the community. We want to explore the topic and offer help to parents, friends, and anyone dealing with body image issues or knows someone who is.

We hope you'll join us in the conversation this week, culminating in the WCSG event Seeing You on Feb. 22 at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville where an expert panel will continue the conversation with attendees.

Monday

6 p.m. Fifteen West Michigan girls ages 9-17 discuss the pressures they face every day when it comes to their looks and their bodies. They join together and tell their stories and experiences.

11 p.m. Then at 11, those girls take charge and share how others like them can change the future for young girls everywhere.

Tuesday

6 a.m. When Demetira Obilor, a new traffic reporter at our sister station in Dallas first took to the air, she was attacked on social media because of her style. She responded quickly and powerfully. We talk to her about the experience and what she's faced being in the public eye.

5 p.m. Like it or not, women are often judged by their looks. It's very evident in the public eye. Some of our female reporters discuss what they face on a daily basis from viewers.

6 p.m. and 11 p.m WZZM 13's Juliet Dragos sits down with former Miss America, Debbie Turner-Bell for a deep conversation on how body image affected her and then her daughter. She shares advice on how to help your children deal with the body image challenges they will face and discusses the changes coming to the Miss America pageant because of the body image movement.

Wednesday

5 a.m. A major body image concern for most is weight. But in the African American community, there is something else creating more anxiety. WZZM 13's Angela Cunningham leads a discussion on the natural hair movement, and why hair is so intrinsically linked to self-image in the African American community. We will hear the personal hair journeys of several women who have made the switch back.

6 a.m. A guide for men: Have you ever said the wrong thing and not realized it? Lauren Stanton and Dan Harland have some tips and advice for men when talking with women and being conscious of the body image issues they are dealing with.

6 p.m. So many times parents are looking for guidance as they help their children navigate life. We're looking to help when it comes to preparing your kids for body image issues they may encounter or are encountering. We can get you started and guide you to more resources that can help.

Thursday

6 a.m. Many advertisers and businesses are taking body image into account and changing the way they do business. We're looking at how Meijer is mixing things up to be more accommodating.

5 p.m. We're live from WCSG's Seeing You event in Hudsonville, kicking off the conversation for the night.

6 p.m. What would you tell younger you? Many of the people we talked to had advice they would have liked to hear when they were younger. So they're sharing that with us.

Note: While we recognize that both men and women suffer from body image issues, we decided to narrow down this series to women because of the heightened focus there is on women's bodies.