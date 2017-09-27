Donate to Red Cross Hurricane Relief

The free Red Cross Hurricane app helps you stay up to date with any severe weather alerts and track the storm. You can also let others know you're safe, even if the power is out. The app includes a strobe light and alarm. (Photo: Screenshot)

WZZM 13 has had many users asking how they can help in the continuing relief efforts after the devastating hurricanes.

RELATED: People in West Michigan worried about family in Puerto Rico

Millions are still without electricity and clean drinking water. One of the ways you can help is by donating directly to the Red Cross. For more information, please visit:

http://www.redcross.org/about-us/our-work/disaster-relief/hurricane-relief

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV