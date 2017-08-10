Meijer prepares to launch their fall Simply Give campaign to re-stock local pantry shelves

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Meijer’s spring Simply Give campaign set a record with more than $3-million collected, which equates to 33 million meals.
Now, they're ready to launch the fall campaign, with the goal of helping local food pantries do what they do -- feed hungry families.
Learn more about Simply Give by clicking here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs