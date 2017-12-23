Parents pick up toys at Toys for Tots distribution day

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - On Saturday, Dec. 23, families were the chance to walk through St. Peter and St. Paul Church to pick out gifts for their kids.

More than 2,000 children will receive toys for Christmas from the donations.

Over 50 volunteers helped the Grand Rapids Toys for Tots with the distribution, including some members of WZZM's staff.

WZZM is a media sponsor of the local Toys for Tots.

