United Bank collects 550 blankets to help spread the warmth this winter. (Photo: United Bank)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Five-hundred and fifty people are a little bit warmer this winter, thanks to United Bank.

The business collected blankets at all 12 of its branches and distributed them to neighbors in need through its first ever "Blanket the Community" project.

“We are so proud of the enthusiasm and how everyone came together to make this effort a success,” said United Bank President & CEO Mike Manica in a press release. “These gifts were so much more than a warm blanket.

"It was a reminder to our neighbors that they are not alone during a difficult time, and that their community cares about them.”

Way to go, United Bank!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV