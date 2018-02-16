Volunteers want every child to have a birthday party and cake

Birthday kits

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - An effort is underway in Muskegon County to make sure every child has a cake and decorations for their birthday.

The effort was organized by United Way of the Lakeshore. In recent weeks, volunteers had collection bins placed around Muskegon County to gather items used at a child's birthday party.

The collection drive was so successful, this week volunteers were able to package more than 200-birthday party kits.

Volunteers say some families can't afford the items needed to throw a memorable birthday party for their child. The birthday party kits include a number of items -- including a cake-mix, frosting, candles, cards and decorations.

Families who need those items can now find the kits at several Muskegon-area food pantries.

"I hope the kids are excited, and the parents are excited," said Stephanie Stewart, Community Engagement Coordinator for United Way of the Lakeshore.

The birthday kit collection drive is one of four special collection events planned for 2018. This spring, the effort will shift to a county-wide diaper drive.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV