Pedestrian dies after being hit by train overnight

LAKE ODESSA, MICH. - One person is dead after being hit by a freight train early Wednesday, May 10.

According to Ionia County dispatchers, it happened at 12:09 a.m. near the corner of 1st Street and 4th Avenue in Lake Odessa.

The tracks that cut through the town are owned by the Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad company, CSX.

Dispatchers could not tell us any information about the victim.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

