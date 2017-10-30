Pedestrian killed in hit and run while walking his dog

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PAW PAW, MICH. - A man was hit and killed by a car in Van Buren County on Sunday night, Oct. 29.

According to the County Sheriff's Office, a passing motorist noticed a dog sitting alongside M-43 in Waverly Township on Monday morning. The motorist stopped to help the dog, when they saw the pedestrian laying in a ditch on the north side of M-43 east of 37th Street.

Keaton Dorman, 25, was found deceased. Police were able to determine that the victim left his residence on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. to walk his dog.

The time of the incident is between 12 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a tan Ford model, based on evidence at the scene. The vehicle should have substantial damage to the passengers' side.

Anyone with any information on possible suspect or vehicle please contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office (269) 657-3101.

