People displaced after possible electric fire in Holland

HOLLAND, MICH. - An electric fire at home in Holland caused enough damage to displace the people who lived there.

According to the Holland Department of Public Safety, the firefighters and police officers were dispatched to the house located at 132 West 16th Street around 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

When fire crews arrived, there was light smoke showing and a fire in the attic. It was extinguished quickly and crews spent about an hour and half salvaging the damage.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under inspection, however fire investigators say early inspection lead them to believe the result was from faulty electrical in the wall space of the second floor.

The fire caused enough damage that electrical service was disconnected and those who lived in the home will need to stay somewhere else until it can be fixed.

