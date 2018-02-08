People shoveling snow should know limits

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Many people in West Michigan will be busy Friday removing the fresh snow covering driveways and sidewalks

A lot of it is heavy, wet snow and more of a struggle to shovel it out of the way. It is the kind of snow that can cause health problems that range from pulled muscles, sore backs and even heart attacks. Doctors say people shoveling snow should know their limits.

“If you can do something that is light to moderate activity that doesn't get you huffing and puffing so much, that’s fine,” says Cleveland Clinic Dr. James Sauto. “But if you have a heart problem, high blood pressure, chronic back problems. Those would be some things to have someone else do for you.”

If you aren’t able or don’t want to shovel snow, there are now apps you can download onto your phone that work like Uber. You enter your address and hire someone to come and clear your snow at a pre- approved price. There are several options in the app store.

