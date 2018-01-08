Petition against Nestle pumping station has over 240,000 signatures

Nestle Pure Life Water (Photo: Courtesy of Nestle / Facebook)

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A judge ruled that Nestle should be allowed to build a water pumping station in Osceola Township, but that decision was appealed on Jan. 4.

In response to the judge's decision, members of Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation, consumer group SumOfUs and residents of Osceola Township started a petition to stop Nestle from pumping water in the area.

The petition now has more than 240,000 signatures.

Nestle wants to build a pumping station that would withdraw up to 400 gallons of groundwater a minute.

Osceola Township rejected their zoning permit, and Nestle sued the county in response.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

