Pick-up truck, Northview bus involved in a crash

NORTHVIEW, MICH. - A pick-up truck and a Northview Public School bus were involved in a crash on Monday afternoon, Jan. 8 around 3:30 p.m.

The crash occurred at Plainfield Avenue and 5 Mile Road.

According a firefighter on the scene, the bus had 45 students between the ages of 5 and 8-years-old. One of the kids on the bus went to the hospital for neck pain, but it is a minor injury.

Kent County dispatch said that the driver of the pick-up sustained a minor injury.

Scott Korpak, Northview's superintendent, said this in a statement: "All 45 students that were on the bus have been delivered to their families. As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority."

