Pilot OK after minor airplane crash in Northern Michigan

Small private single engine airplane in flight, stock image. (Photo: mokee81, Thinkstock)

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Weather is considered a factor in a minor airplane crash Sunday morning.

A fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna aircraft was taxing the Roben Hood Airport runway when a sudden upwind caused the pilot to lose control, according to a Mecosta County Sheriff's Office news release. The plane crashed in a field adjacent to the runway.

Its licensed pilot, Aaron Sedine of Cedar Springs, suffered only minor injuries and was checked out by paramedics at the scene.

Crews were called just after 10 a.m. Sunday, May 7.

Per protocol, the Federal Aviation Administration will further investigate the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV