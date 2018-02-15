Kent County Sheriff's Department asks for help locating missing teen

Isaiah Burrows, Courtesy kent County Sheriff's Department

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen. Deputies say Isaiah Burrows, 15, is cognitively impaired and has not been seen since Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 around 5:00 p.m.

That is when deputies say Isaiah Ray Burrows left his home near U.S. 131 and Post Drive in Plainfield Township.

Burrows is described by the department as black, 6’1”, weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green or grey winter jacket, black snow pants, black stocking hat, black gloves and winter boots.

Investigators do not believe foul play is involved but say Isaiah has never run away before, and doesn't have any known friends or family in the area.

The sheriff's department says the do not have any leads to follow and are asking anyone that might know where Burrows is to o call the Kent County Sheriff Department at 616-632-6357

or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

