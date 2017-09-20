One person hospitalized after truck crashes into elementary school

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One person was taken to the hospital, after a truck crashed into an elementary school in the Northview Public Schools district.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department received the call around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. Deputies found a pick up truck smashed into the side of North Oakview Elementary on Costa Avenue.

It's not clear yet how badly the driver was hurt.

The principal says school will resume Thursday morning, but that particular classroom will be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

