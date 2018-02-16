Sheriff's department: Missing teen has csc charge, don't pick him up

Isaiah Burrows, Courtesy kent County Sheriff's Department

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH - Police are warning the public about a missing teen who is cognitively impaired.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department is asking if you see Isaiah Burrows that you call the department and not pick him up.

The 15-year-old boy has a criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge on his juvenile record and an active warrant for probation violation. Burrows left his home near post drive and U.S. 131 around 5 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 13.

He was last seen wearing a green or gray winter jacket, with black snow pants and a black stocking hat. Anyone with information should call the Kent County sheriff's department at 616-632-6357

or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

The Center for Search & Investigations of Missing Children also reached out to WZZM 13 and sent us this additional information about Burrows:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV