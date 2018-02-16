WZZM
Close

Sheriff's department: Missing teen has csc charge, don't pick him up

Isaiah Burrows update

Staff , WZZM 11:35 PM. EST February 16, 2018

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH - Police are warning the public about a missing teen who is cognitively impaired. 

The Kent County Sheriff's Department is asking if you see Isaiah Burrows that you call the department and not pick him up. 

The 15-year-old boy has a criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge on his juvenile record and an active warrant for probation violation. Burrows left his home near post drive and  U.S. 131 around 5 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 13.

He was last seen wearing a green or gray winter jacket, with black snow pants and a black stocking hat.  Anyone with information should call the Kent County sheriff's department at 616-632-6357
or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

The Center for Search & Investigations of Missing Children also reached out to WZZM 13 and sent us this additional information about Burrows: 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories