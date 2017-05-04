GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A pair of Grand Rapids Christian High School students playing "nerf assassin" are facing assault charges after they mistakenly targeted a Plainfield Township woman.

The students 18-year-old Basil Wiering and 17-year-old Elizabeth Jacobs say they were planning to “assassinate" a classmate with a foam nerf bullet the morning of April 28. Investigators say they ended up targeting Nicole Laughlin, a woman next door.

Laughlin says they blocked her from exiting her driveway and tried to get into her vehicle. Now she says she is grateful the students face punishment.

“I simply want there to be some action to hold them accountable,” she explains. “So they understand and their friends and other students understand how serious this is. I thought maybe they were trying to get my purse or me or my car. It felt life threatening.”

“Nerf assassin is a game played by graduating high school seniors all over the country, occasionally there have been problems in other places.

Although the misdemeanor assault charge carries a possible 93 day jail sentence, Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker says he won’t ask for any jail time in this case. He says he does want to prevent similar behavior in the future.

“I am thankful I didn’t have a weapon in my car.” says Laughlin. “Because those children could be very hurt right now.”

